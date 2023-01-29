Shabazz scores 26, leads San Francisco past San Diego 94-81

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz scored 26 points as San Francisco beat San Diego 94-81 on Saturday night.

Shabazz added five rebounds for the Dons (15-9, 4-5 West Coast Conference). Tyrell Roberts and Zane Meeks both scored 15.

Marcellus Earlington led the Toreros (10-13, 3-6) with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Jase Townsend added 21 points. Eric Williams Jr. pitched in with 13 points, six rebounds and three steals.

San Francisco took the lead with 1:49 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Meeks led the Dons with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 46-42 at the break. Shabazz scored 16 points in the second half to help the Dons secure the victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. San Francisco visits Saint Mary's (CA) while San Diego hosts Portland.

