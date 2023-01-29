Taiwan adds 27,105 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 27,105 local COVID cases on Sunday (Jan. 29), with 245 imported cases and 22 deaths, when the country's 10-day Lunar New Year holiday came to an end.

The number of local cases increased by 43% from the same day last week.

Local cases

Local cases included 12,020 males and 15,073 females, ranging in age from under five to their 90s. A total of 12 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 5,462 cases, 3,226 in Taichung City, 3,181 cases in Kaohsiung City, 3,139 in Taoyuan City, 2,450 in Taipei City, 2,197 in Tainan City, 1,239 in Changhua County, 782 in Hsinchu County, 733 in Hsinchu City, 663 in Pingtung County, 662 in Miaoli County, 564 in Yunlin County, 562 in Keelung City, 477 in Yilan County, 410 in Nantou County, 384 in Chiayi County, 333 in Hualien County, 264 in Chiayi City, 168 in Taitung County, 131 in Kinmen County, 72 in Penghu County, and six in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

Imported cases included 129 males and 116 females, ranging in age from under five to their 80s.

COVID deaths

The 22 deaths included 10 males and 12 females, ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 20 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 14 had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 9,483,267 cases, of which 9,434,899 were local and 48,314 were imported. So far, 16,246 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 21 deaths reported among imported cases.