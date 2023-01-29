Oral Roberts defeats Omaha 73-64

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Connor Vanover's 23 points helped Oral Roberts defeat Omaha 73-64 on Saturday night.

Vanover also had 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Golden Eagles (19-4, 10-0 Summit League). Max Abmas scored 18 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Issac McBride had 13 points and seven rebounds. The Golden Eagles picked up their sixth straight win.

The Mavericks (7-16, 3-8) were led in scoring by Marquel Sutton, who finished with 19 points and six rebounds. Frankie Fidler added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Omaha. Luke Jungers also had nine points.

NEXT UP

Oral Roberts plays South Dakota at home on Monday, and Omaha hosts St. Thomas on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.