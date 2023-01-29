Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Czech's newly-elected president to speak to presidents of Taiwan, Ukraine

Tsai Ing-wen sent congratulations to Pavel upon hearing of his victory, hoping for closer ties

  114
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/29 13:03
Czech Republic's President elect Petr Pavel shake hands with his supporter after announcement of the preliminary results of the presidential runoff in...

Czech Republic's President elect Petr Pavel shake hands with his supporter after announcement of the preliminary results of the presidential runoff in...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The newly-elected president of the Czech Republic is set to speak to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Sunday (Jan. 29), while another talk is also scheduled with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Czech media reported.

Petr Kolar, Czech politician and a senior advisor to new President Petr Pavel, told Seznam Zprávy on Saturday (Jan. 28) that phone calls had been scheduled with both presidents. Arrangements to speak with other world leaders were also underway, said Kolar.

Ukraine is in the middle of an 11-month-long war with Russia, while Taiwan continues to be militarily and economically harassed by China.

Pavel, a former chairman of NATO’s military committee, is a firm supporter of Ukraine. He has endorsed his country's military and humanitarian support for it and stressed the importance of Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO, media reported.

In Saturday's national elections, Pavel decisively defeated populist billionaire Andrej Babis, and will succeed Milos Zeman, who was known for his pro-Russia stance before the war and his support for closer ties with China. Pavel last year publicly expressed his disagreement with Zeman's China policy, advocating closer trade relations with European countries with shared democratic values.

Taiwan's Presidential Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) both sent congratulations to Pavel upon hearing of his victory on Saturday, expressing hopes for deeper bilateral exchanges and cooperation.

MOFA said cooperation between Czechia and Taiwan has increased significantly since the start of the pandemic and with the war in Ukraine. Both countries can also increase exchanges in the fields of trade, technology, culture, and education given their shared values of freedom, democracy, and human rights, MOFA added.
Petr Pavel
the Czech Republic
Czechia

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan delegation led by You Si-kun receives warm welcome in Czechia
Taiwan delegation led by You Si-kun receives warm welcome in Czechia
2022/07/19 11:00
Taiwan to open Chinese studies center at Czech university
Taiwan to open Chinese studies center at Czech university
2022/01/18 16:19
Czech Republic weighing vaccine donation to Taiwan
Czech Republic weighing vaccine donation to Taiwan
2021/07/23 17:20
Prague mayor praises Taiwan's donations, pledges to deepen bilateral ties on science, education
Prague mayor praises Taiwan's donations, pledges to deepen bilateral ties on science, education
2021/01/29 13:06
Czech Senator to sign cooperation deal with Taiwan virtually
Czech Senator to sign cooperation deal with Taiwan virtually
2020/10/04 09:20