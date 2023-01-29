Czech's newly-elected president to speak to presidents of Taiwan, Ukraine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The newly-elected president of the Czech Republic is set to speak to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Sunday (Jan. 29), while another talk is also scheduled with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Czech media reported.

Petr Kolar, Czech politician and a senior advisor to new President Petr Pavel, told Seznam Zprávy on Saturday (Jan. 28) that phone calls had been scheduled with both presidents. Arrangements to speak with other world leaders were also underway, said Kolar.

Ukraine is in the middle of an 11-month-long war with Russia, while Taiwan continues to be militarily and economically harassed by China.

Pavel, a former chairman of NATO’s military committee, is a firm supporter of Ukraine. He has endorsed his country's military and humanitarian support for it and stressed the importance of Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO, media reported.

In Saturday's national elections, Pavel decisively defeated populist billionaire Andrej Babis, and will succeed Milos Zeman, who was known for his pro-Russia stance before the war and his support for closer ties with China. Pavel last year publicly expressed his disagreement with Zeman's China policy, advocating closer trade relations with European countries with shared democratic values.

Taiwan's Presidential Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) both sent congratulations to Pavel upon hearing of his victory on Saturday, expressing hopes for deeper bilateral exchanges and cooperation.

MOFA said cooperation between Czechia and Taiwan has increased significantly since the start of the pandemic and with the war in Ukraine. Both countries can also increase exchanges in the fields of trade, technology, culture, and education given their shared values of freedom, democracy, and human rights, MOFA added.