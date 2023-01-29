Wright-McLeish, Juozapaitis lead Maine over Albany 72-68

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish had 16 points, Gedi Juozapaitis scored 15 and Maine held off Albany 72-68 on Saturday.

Wright-McLeish made 7 of 10 shots with two 3-pointers for the Black Bears (9-12, 3-5 America East Conference). Juozapaitis added six assists. Jaden Clayton scored 12.

Jonathan Beagle led the Great Danes (6-17, 1-7) with 16 points and six rebounds. Aaron Reddish added 14 points. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. had 14 points and seven assists.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Wednesday. Maine visits Bryant while Albany visits UMass-Lowell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.