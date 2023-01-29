Whitley's 27 lead Southern over Alcorn State 80-68

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Brion Whitley had 27 points in Southern's 80-68 victory over Alcorn State on Saturday night that gave the Jaguars sole possession of first place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Alcorn State (9-11, 6-2), which had its six-game win streak snapped, is tied with Grambling for second, a half-game ahead of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Whitley was 9-of-14 shooting (7 for 12 from distance) for the Jaguars (11-10, 7-1). Festus Ndumanya scored 17 points while finishing 8 of 10 from the floor, and added seven rebounds. Bryson Etienne recorded 12 points and was 4-of-8 shooting (2 for 5 from distance).

Byron Joshua finished with 15 points and two steals for the Braves. Jeremiah Kendall added 12 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Alcorn State. Dominic Brewton also had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Monday. Southern hosts Jackson State and Alcorn State travels to play Grambling.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.