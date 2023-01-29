Perry's 18 lead North Texas past UTEP 52-42

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Tylor Perry's 18 points helped North Texas defeat UTEP 52-42 on Saturday night.

Perry shot 5 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line for the Mean Green (18-5, 9-3 Conference USA). Aaron Scott scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Kai Huntsberry recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Shamar Givance led the Miners (11-10, 4-6) in scoring, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds and two steals. UTEP also got 11 points and six rebounds from Ze'Rik Onyema.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.