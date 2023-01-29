4 C recorded in Miaoli, 6 C in southern Taiwan early Sunday morning

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures in Miaoli dropped to 4 degrees Celsius early Sunday (Jan. 29) due to the influence of a strong cold wave and radiant cooling.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has continued to issue cold surge advisories for cities across Taiwan and the main offshore islands, including Penghu, Kinmen, Matsu, since Saturday evening (Jan. 28).

Temperatures in the low plains areas of Miaoli's Touwu Township dipped to 4 C early Sunday morning, 5.2 C in Chiayi County, 5.7 C in Tainan City, 6.6 C in Taicung City, 6.8 C in Kaohsiung City, 8.2 C in Taipei City, and 9.1 C in Hualien and Pingtung, according to CWB data.

Temperatures are expected to bounce back at noon. Northern Taiwan could see daytime highs of 15-16 C, 17-19 C for central and eastern parts of the country, and 20 to 23 C for the southern part of the nation. Temperatures in the evening will fall again to as low as 8 C in northern and central cities and mountainous areas.

The cold wave is expected to ease up on Monday (Jan. 30) with temperatures warmer than Sunday, but still slightly cool. Meteorologist Wu Derong (吳德榮) advised the elderly and those with heart issues to be careful of the large temperature differences between day and night.

Meanwhile, another cold wave is expected to affect the country on Thursday (Feb. 2).



(CWB photo)