Murray has 18, Saint Peter's downs Mount St. Mary's 73-62

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Jaylen Murray's 18 points off the bench helped Saint Peter's defeat Mount St. Mary's 73-62 on Saturday night.

Murray shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Peacocks (9-12, 4-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Isiah Dasher scored 15 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Latrell Reid finished with 11 points.

The Mountaineers (7-15, 3-8) were led in scoring by Jalen Benjamin, who finished with 21 points and seven assists. Dakota Leffew added 17 points and two blocks and Jedy Cordilia had 10 points.

