Norfolk State knocks off South Carolina State 82-68

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr.'s 23 points helped Norfolk State defeat South Carolina State 82-68 on Saturday night.

Bryant also contributed nine rebounds and three steals for the Spartans (14-7, 4-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Dana Tate was 8 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 21 points. Kris Bankston recorded 11 points and was 5 of 9 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.

Jordan Simpson finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Bulldogs (3-19, 0-6). South Carolina State also got 13 points from Rahsaan Edwards. In addition, Raquan Brown finished with 10 points and two steals. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.