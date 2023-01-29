Alabama A&M secures 61-56 win against Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Olisa Akonobi had 17 points in Alabama A&M's 61-56 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday night.

Akonobi had six rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs (8-13, 4-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Garrett Hicks shot 4 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to add 11 points. Omari Peek-Green recorded 10 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

Noah Meren led the way for the Rattlers (3-16, 1-7) with 15 points and four assists. Florida A&M also got 12 points from Dimingus Stevens. Byron Smith also recorded 10 points and two steals.

