Holden has triple-double in Towson's 92-73 win

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Cameron Holden had 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Towson's 92-73 win over William & Mary on Saturday.

Holden recorded the second triple-double in Tigers (16-7, 8-2 Colonial Athletic Association) history. Jerrelle Benimon had the first during the 2013-14 season.

Charles Thompson added 20 points while shooting 9 of 10 from the field, and had six rebounds and four blocks. Christian May recorded 14 points and was 4 of 5 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line. The Tigers extended their winning streak to six games.

Anders Nelson finished with 22 points for the Tribe (9-14, 4-6). Ben Wight added 16 points and six rebounds for William & Mary. Gabe Dorsey also had 12 points.

Towson took the lead with 4:47 left in the first half and did not relinquish it.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.