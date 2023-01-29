Clark shines as No. 10 Iowa women edge Nebraska 80-76

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 33 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 10 Iowa held off Nebraska for an 80-76 win on Saturday.

It was the 10th double-double of the season for Clark, who came into the game second in the nation in scoring at 26.8 points per game. She just missed a triple-double, finishing with nine assists.

Clark recorded her fifth 30-point game of the season and 27th of her career.

Monika Czinano had 17 points for Iowa, and reserve Hannah Stuelke added 12 points.

The Hawkeyes (17-4, 9-1 Big Ten), coming off an 83-72 win over No. 2 Ohio State on Monday, extended their win streak to six games.

Sam Haiby led Nebraska with 16 points. Isabelle Bourne had 14 points, and Maddie Krull finished with 13.

NO. 24 MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE 67, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 41

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Savannah Wheeler scored 18 points, and Middle Tennessee State extended its win streak to 16 games.

The Blue Raiders used a 17-2 run to close the second quarter to lead 29-21 at the break. They added an 11-1 run late in the third quarter to break the game open.

Kseniya Malashka added 13 points and Courtney Blakely had 11 for the Blue Raiders (18-2, 11-0 Conference USA).

Kaliah Henderson and Maria Torres both scored 10 points for the Panthers (10-10, 5-6).

