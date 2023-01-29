Army secures 66-55 victory over Holy Cross

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Ethan Roberts' 16 points helped Army defeat Holy Cross 66-55 on Saturday.

Roberts also contributed three steals for the Black Knights (12-11, 6-4 Patriot League). Jalen Rucker scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. Coleton Benson shot 3 for 9 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Joseph Octave finished with 17 points for the Crusaders (7-16, 4-6). Holy Cross also got 14 points, 11 rebounds and two steals from Gerrale Gates. Caleb Kenney also had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Army visits Lehigh and Holy Cross visits Boston University.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.