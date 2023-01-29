Man accused in substation vandalism is released from custody

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — One of the two men charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state over the holidays to cover a burglary was ordered released from federal custody Friday to seek substance abuse help.

A federal judge issued the order for Matthew Greenwood, 32, after renewed efforts by his attorney to get Greenwood into a drug-treatment facility, The News-Tribune reported.

Greenwood and Jeremy Crahan, 40, both of Puyallup, have been charged with conspiracy to damage energy facilities. According to the complaint, Greenwood told investigators after his arrest that the two knocked out power so they could burglarize a business and steal from the cash register

The attacks on Dec. 25 caused at least $3 million in damages and left about 30,000 people without power, according to court documents and utility officials.

Greenwood was also charged with possession of a short-barreled rifle and short-barreled shotgun.

U.S. District Judge Robert J. Bryan granted Greenwood’s release on an appearance bond, or the promise to show up to future hearings and abide by conditions, including electronic monitoring and mandated drug treatment.

Bryan noted the court was taking a risk, telling Greenwood: “It’s up to you to be sure that the risk is well-taken.”

Assistant U.S. attorney Todd Greenberg opposed Greenwood’s release, noting Greenwood's alleged disregard for community safety.

“Is this someone the court can trust to be safe in this community?” Greenberg said. “I think the answer to that is ‘no.’”

Greenwood’s attorney, assistant federal public defender Rebecca Fish, said he was neither a flight risk nor a threat. He has lived locally his entire lift and was expecting his first child.

Besides electronic monitoring, Fish said Greenwood was on a wait list for sober and supportive housing, which he would enter into following treatment.

Conspiracy to attack energy facilities is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Possession of an unregistered firearm is punishable by up to 10 years.