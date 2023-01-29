Six Nations: Italy's Garbisi recovers from knee injury

ROME (AP) — Italy has been boosted by the return of Montpellier flyhalf Paolo Garbisi for the start of the Six Nations.

Garbisi was absent from the enlarged training squad last week as he recovered from a knee injury and was expected to miss at least the opening two rounds.

But on Saturday he was included in the 33-man group for the opening two games against France and England. Garbisi has quickly established himself as the team's leading flyhalf since his debut in the 2020 Six Nations.

Experienced lock Marc Fuser, however, was out injured.

Italy opens against defending champion France in Rome on Feb. 5.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports