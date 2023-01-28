All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 40 27 8 4 1 59 122 97 Providence 40 23 8 7 2 55 118 107 Charlotte 41 22 15 2 2 48 121 119 Lehigh Valley 40 20 15 3 2 45 116 120 WB/Scranton 40 19 16 2 3 43 113 109 Springfield 41 19 17 1 4 43 121 120 Bridgeport 41 18 16 6 1 43 137 140 Hartford 41 17 15 3 6 43 114 126

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 41 29 10 1 1 60 147 127 Utica 41 22 13 5 1 50 124 118 Rochester 38 20 15 2 1 43 118 127 Syracuse 38 18 14 3 3 42 135 124 Laval 42 16 18 6 2 40 144 153 Cleveland 39 16 18 3 2 37 127 152 Belleville 41 16 21 3 1 36 132 151

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 39 23 8 6 2 54 149 106 Milwaukee 40 23 14 1 2 49 144 121 Iowa 40 20 14 3 3 46 119 119 Manitoba 38 21 14 2 1 45 118 120 Rockford 41 20 16 3 2 45 135 140 Grand Rapids 38 15 19 2 2 34 103 141 Chicago 38 14 20 3 1 32 110 144

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Coachella Valley 38 28 6 3 1 60 145 104 Calgary 40 28 10 2 0 58 151 102 Colorado 40 24 13 3 0 51 120 104 Abbotsford 40 23 13 2 2 50 140 120 Ontario 38 21 15 1 1 44 120 108 Tucson 41 18 19 4 0 40 135 143 San Jose 42 18 21 0 3 39 108 140 Henderson 44 16 25 0 3 35 115 126 Bakersfield 39 15 21 2 1 33 108 129 San Diego 42 12 30 0 0 24 110 162

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Cleveland 3, Laval 2

Utica 1, Syracuse 0

Charlotte 4, Rochester 2

Hartford 2, Providence 1

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 2

Springfield 5, Belleville 1

Milwaukee 8, Rockford 4

Texas 4, Colorado 1

Toronto 2, Manitoba 1

Bakersfield 4, San Diego 3

San Jose 4, Henderson 1

Saturday's Games

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.