SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|31
|22
|7
|2
|0
|46
|126
|82
|Huntsville
|33
|21
|10
|1
|1
|44
|122
|99
|Roanoke
|31
|20
|9
|2
|0
|43
|104
|77
|Birmingham
|32
|20
|11
|1
|0
|41
|124
|97
|Knoxville
|33
|18
|12
|1
|2
|39
|118
|110
|Evansville
|34
|18
|14
|2
|0
|38
|110
|114
|Pensacola
|32
|17
|15
|0
|0
|34
|113
|107
|Fayetteville
|33
|15
|16
|2
|0
|32
|97
|103
|Quad City
|32
|14
|16
|1
|1
|30
|85
|96
|Macon
|28
|5
|21
|2
|0
|12
|74
|122
|Vermilion County
|29
|4
|23
|2
|0
|10
|59
|125
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Peoria 3, Fayetteville 2
Huntsville 7, Knoxville 1
Birmingham 4, Quad City 0
Macon 3, Evansville 2
Pensacola 3, Roanoke 2
Peoria at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Macon at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled