All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|48
|38
|6
|4
|80
|183
|101
|Toronto
|50
|30
|12
|8
|68
|168
|135
|Tampa Bay
|47
|31
|15
|1
|63
|170
|139
|Buffalo
|48
|26
|19
|3
|55
|183
|162
|Florida
|51
|23
|22
|6
|52
|174
|180
|Detroit
|48
|21
|19
|8
|50
|145
|160
|Ottawa
|48
|22
|23
|3
|47
|141
|155
|Montreal
|49
|20
|25
|4
|44
|130
|179
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|48
|31
|9
|8
|70
|159
|130
|New Jersey
|49
|32
|13
|4
|68
|171
|131
|N.Y. Rangers
|49
|27
|14
|8
|62
|157
|129
|Washington
|51
|26
|19
|6
|58
|161
|144
|Pittsburgh
|48
|24
|15
|9
|57
|157
|147
|N.Y. Islanders
|51
|24
|22
|5
|53
|146
|143
|Philadelphia
|50
|20
|21
|9
|49
|138
|162
|Columbus
|49
|15
|31
|3
|33
|127
|191
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|51
|28
|13
|10
|66
|173
|133
|Winnipeg
|50
|31
|18
|1
|63
|163
|131
|Minnesota
|47
|26
|17
|4
|56
|148
|136
|Colorado
|47
|26
|18
|3
|55
|147
|131
|Nashville
|48
|24
|18
|6
|54
|137
|141
|St. Louis
|49
|23
|23
|3
|49
|152
|177
|Arizona
|49
|16
|28
|5
|37
|130
|175
|Chicago
|47
|15
|28
|4
|34
|115
|169
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles
|51
|28
|17
|6
|62
|167
|173
|Seattle
|48
|28
|15
|5
|61
|174
|150
|Vegas
|50
|29
|18
|3
|61
|159
|146
|Edmonton
|49
|27
|18
|4
|58
|180
|160
|Calgary
|50
|24
|17
|9
|57
|160
|153
|Vancouver
|49
|20
|26
|3
|43
|166
|196
|San Jose
|50
|14
|25
|11
|39
|151
|192
|Anaheim
|49
|15
|29
|5
|35
|123
|204
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
N.Y. Islanders 2, Detroit 0
N.Y. Rangers 4, Vegas 1
Carolina 5, San Jose 4, OT
Los Angeles 4, Florida 3
Ottawa 6, Toronto 2
New Jersey 3, Dallas 2, OT
Vancouver 5, Columbus 2
Calgary 5, Seattle 2
St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.