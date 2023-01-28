Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2023/01/28 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 48 38 6 4 80 183 101
Toronto 50 30 12 8 68 168 135
Tampa Bay 47 31 15 1 63 170 139
Buffalo 48 26 19 3 55 183 162
Florida 51 23 22 6 52 174 180
Detroit 48 21 19 8 50 145 160
Ottawa 48 22 23 3 47 141 155
Montreal 49 20 25 4 44 130 179
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 48 31 9 8 70 159 130
New Jersey 49 32 13 4 68 171 131
N.Y. Rangers 49 27 14 8 62 157 129
Washington 51 26 19 6 58 161 144
Pittsburgh 48 24 15 9 57 157 147
N.Y. Islanders 51 24 22 5 53 146 143
Philadelphia 50 20 21 9 49 138 162
Columbus 49 15 31 3 33 127 191
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 51 28 13 10 66 173 133
Winnipeg 50 31 18 1 63 163 131
Minnesota 47 26 17 4 56 148 136
Colorado 47 26 18 3 55 147 131
Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141
St. Louis 49 23 23 3 49 152 177
Arizona 49 16 28 5 37 130 175
Chicago 47 15 28 4 34 115 169
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 51 28 17 6 62 167 173
Seattle 48 28 15 5 61 174 150
Vegas 50 29 18 3 61 159 146
Edmonton 49 27 18 4 58 180 160
Calgary 50 24 17 9 57 160 153
Vancouver 49 20 26 3 43 166 196
San Jose 50 14 25 11 39 151 192
Anaheim 49 15 29 5 35 123 204

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Detroit 0

N.Y. Rangers 4, Vegas 1

Carolina 5, San Jose 4, OT

Los Angeles 4, Florida 3

Ottawa 6, Toronto 2

New Jersey 3, Dallas 2, OT

Vancouver 5, Columbus 2

Calgary 5, Seattle 2

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.