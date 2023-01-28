All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 48 38 6 4 80 183 101 Toronto 50 30 12 8 68 168 135 Tampa Bay 47 31 15 1 63 170 139 Buffalo 48 26 19 3 55 183 162 Florida 51 23 22 6 52 174 180 Detroit 48 21 19 8 50 145 160 Ottawa 48 22 23 3 47 141 155 Montreal 49 20 25 4 44 130 179

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 48 31 9 8 70 159 130 New Jersey 49 32 13 4 68 171 131 N.Y. Rangers 49 27 14 8 62 157 129 Washington 51 26 19 6 58 161 144 Pittsburgh 48 24 15 9 57 157 147 N.Y. Islanders 51 24 22 5 53 146 143 Philadelphia 50 20 21 9 49 138 162 Columbus 49 15 31 3 33 127 191

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 51 28 13 10 66 173 133 Winnipeg 50 31 18 1 63 163 131 Minnesota 47 26 17 4 56 148 136 Colorado 47 26 18 3 55 147 131 Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141 St. Louis 49 23 23 3 49 152 177 Arizona 49 16 28 5 37 130 175 Chicago 47 15 28 4 34 115 169

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Los Angeles 51 28 17 6 62 167 173 Seattle 48 28 15 5 61 174 150 Vegas 50 29 18 3 61 159 146 Edmonton 49 27 18 4 58 180 160 Calgary 50 24 17 9 57 160 153 Vancouver 49 20 26 3 43 166 196 San Jose 50 14 25 11 39 151 192 Anaheim 49 15 29 5 35 123 204

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Detroit 0

N.Y. Rangers 4, Vegas 1

Carolina 5, San Jose 4, OT

Los Angeles 4, Florida 3

Ottawa 6, Toronto 2

New Jersey 3, Dallas 2, OT

Vancouver 5, Columbus 2

Calgary 5, Seattle 2

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.