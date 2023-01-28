Chilly temperatures to remain across Taiwan through Wednesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The cold snap that hit northern Taiwan over the Lunar New Year Holidays resulted in dozens of people suffering from hypothermia. In Taoyuan, there were 28 people who lost vital signs due to the cold between Friday (Jan. 27) morning and 5 p.m. on Saturday (Jan. 28).

The Lunar New Year began with a chill across most of Taiwan, especially in the northern half of the country. The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a cold temperature warning this morning that many areas can expect to see temperatures dipping into the low teens.

While most of the people suffering from cardiac problems were in their 70s or older, some children also succumbed to the cold. In Taoyuan’s Fuxing District, a 1-year-old girl remains hospitalized, reported UDN.

In central Taoyuan, a young boy of 3 tragically passed away after being rushed to a hospital on Friday. The circumstances leading to his death are being investigated by the authorities.

In northern Taiwan on Saturday, temperatures hovered around 10 to 12 degrees Celsius for most of the day, with only slightly higher temperatures in the south. The CWB advises that temperatures on Saturday night and Sunday morning will remain extremely cold.

The government advises people to dress warmly and avoid staying outside, or in unheated environments, for long periods of time.

The harshest temperatures of the current cold snap should be over after Monday (Jan. 30). While it will still be chilly through Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, Taiwan can look forward to more comfortable temperatures later in the week, according to the latest CWB 7-day forecast.