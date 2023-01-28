Taiwan adds 27,159 local COVID cases, plans to stop publishing daily figures

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 27,159 local COVID cases on Saturday (Jan. 28), with 285 imported cases and 20 deaths.

The number of local cases increased by 30% from the same day last week. This confirms a spike in local cases during the country's 10-day Lunar New Year holiday.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-Hsiang (莊人祥) said a day earlier the health ministry will soon modify daily reporting of COVID-19 confirmed cases and end the mandatory isolation rule for COVID-19 patients.

Under the proposed changes, the ministry will monitor only severe cases, meaning patients with mild to moderate symptoms do not have to report to the health authorities during their self-initiated home quarantine.

Local cases

Local cases included 11,719 males and 15,423 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. A total of 17 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 5,228 cases, 3,416 cases in Kaohsiung City, 3,275 in Taoyuan City, 3,070 in Taichung City, 2,686 in Taipei City, 2,082 in Tainan City, 1,202 in Changhua County, 839 in Hsinchu County, 698 in Miaoli County, 620 in Pingtung County, 597 in Hsinchu City, 593 in Yunlin County, 535 in Keelung City, 533 in Yilan County, 424 in Nantou County, 406 in Chiayi County, 357 in Hualien County, 226 in Chiayi City, 151 in Taitung County, 130 in Kinmen County, 85 in Penghu County, and six in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The imported cases included 131 males and 154 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s.

COVID deaths

The 20 deaths included 12 males and eight females, ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 18 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 10 had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 9,455,924 cases, of which 9,407,765 were local and 48,105 were imported. So far, 16,224 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 20 deaths reported among imported cases.