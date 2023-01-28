Alexa
Elderly couple in central Taiwan dead after ingesting rat poison

Pair found unresponsive at home near end of Lunar New Year holidays

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/28 11:33
(Pexels, Alex Green photo)

(Pexels, Alex Green photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An elderly couple in Taichung died after ingesting rat poison. The man, surnamed Chiang (江), and the woman, surnamed Wei (魏), were discovered by family members on Friday (Jan. 27).

The pair, both in their 80s, were unconscious when family members tried to wake them in the morning. One of them was in bed and the other was lying on the ground, reported UDN.

The family immediately called for paramedics. Chiang was taken to the affiliated Hospital of China Medical University, while Wei was taken to Taichung Armed Forces General Hospital. Neither individual could be saved.

Paramedics discovered rat poison in the couple’s bedroom. It is unclear from reports if the poison was taken accidentally or intentionally by the couple, but suicide is suspected.

Most rat poisons act as blood thinners and usually take hours for the effects to be felt. A common sign of rat poisoning is bleeding from one’s nose or mouth, or blood in the urine or stool.

Nausea, lightheadedness, and muscle pains may also be signs of internal bleeding. If treatment is sought quickly enough, a regimen of Vitamin K1 or blood transfusions can often save the life.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925 or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's emergency hotline at 0932-594-578, 24 hours a day.
Taichung
elderly people
poisoning
Suicide

