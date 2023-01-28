Alexa
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Jan. 21-27, 2023

By Associated Press
2023/01/28 10:02
A car passes by snow covered trees in Oberhof, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny pays his respects to victims of a deadly helicopter crash during a farewell ceremony in ...
Palestinians clash with Israeli forces following an army raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
An abortion rights demonstrator and an anti-abortion demonstrator face off in front of the Supreme Court during the Women's March, which largely focus...
A boy named Angel stands amid dead fish agglomerated on the shore of the Salado River where he went with his father to fish during a drought in Buenos...
A protester holds Lebanese pounds as he stands in front of burning tires they set on fire, in front the Central Bank building, where the anti-governme...
Police stand guard in a street near the government palace, the office of the president, in Lima, Peru, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. President Dina Boluarte,...
People gather for a vigil honoring the victims of a shooting several days earlier at Star Ballroom Dance Studio, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Monterey Pa...
Hindu devotees crowd the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers, the Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavsya or t...
Sally Ibrahim Azar, center, a Palestinian Christian and Council member of the Lutheran World Federation checks her collar before the procession for he...
A woman dressed as Dutch Golden Age painter Johannes Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring painting, poses for the media as scores of people waited to p...
A woman poses under a giant rabbit installation to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit for 2023 in the Chinese zodiac at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, Sou...
A girl looks an installation during a lantern festival to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year at a shopping mall in Tangerang, Indonesia, Saturday...
Visitors trying out the so called "mermaiding" free diving with a monofin in a water tank at the boat show for yachts and water sports in Duesseldorf,...
A model wears a creation as part of the Casablanca menswear Fall-Winter 2023-24 collection presented in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Chri...
A man repairs a Baby Jesus figure in Mexico City, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. As Mexicans prepare to celebrate "Dia de la Candelaria" or Candlemas. peop...
A security guard tries to separate a boy who hugs India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, after invading the field of play during the second one-day inte...
Inter Miami's newest player Josef Martínez is introduced to fans in a special halftime ceremony during a friendly soccer match between Inter Miami and...
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy pushes a cameraman away while walking off the field after an NFL divisional round playoff football game agains...

Jan. 21-27, 2023

From an abortion rights demonstrator and an anti-abortion demonstrator facing off in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, to people of Chinese descent in Asia celebrating the lunar New Year of the Rabbit, to a boy standing amid dead fish on the shore of the Salado River in Argentina, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

