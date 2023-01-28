Lai Ching-te prays for Taiwan's peace and prosperity in Year of the Rabbit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), who is expected to represent the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the 2024 presidential election, made a trip back to his hometown of Tainan on Saturday (Jan. 28) to visit his family and pray for blessings in the New Year.

Saturday morning, Lai made an appearance at Tiantan Tiangong Temple, also known as Taiwan’s First Temple of Heaven, in Tainan’s West Central District. Lai makes a visit to the temple every year to pray for the peace and prosperity of the people of Taiwan, reported LTN.

This year, he is also likely hoping for an auspicious political environment as recently elected leader of the DPP. Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) accompanied Lai to the temple, where the two were greeted warmly by temple staff and local residents as they passed out red envelopes.

Many at the temple greeted Lai with chants of “dong suan! (凍蒜).” The phrase is a pun in Taiwanese for the Mandarin “dangxuan (當選),” which expresses hope for electoral victory.

During his remarks outside the temple, Lai called for Taiwanese to work hard and cooperate with one another to make their goals come true this year. He also said he hopes Taiwanese produce many children and grandchildren during the Year of the Rabbit, reported LTN.

Speaking about Lai’s visit, the temple’s director Hsu Kuo-run (徐國潤) said, “I hope to see another president of Taiwan hailing from Tainan,” reported UDN.

Lai, although born in Taipei, served as mayor of Tainan from 2010 to 2017. Tainan is the birthplace of former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁).

Lai Ching-te passes out red envelopes in Tainan, Jan. 26. (CNA photo)