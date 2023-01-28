Alexa
US bill proposes supporting Taiwan's IMF membership

Bill follows two unsuccessful attempts at introduction in 2020 and 2021

By Jonathon Thomson, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/01/28 10:01
 U.S. Representative Young Kim  introduced the Taiwan Non-Discrimination Act to support Taiwan’s participation in the IMF. (Photo:&nbs...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A bill that would support Taiwan’s admission to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been introduced in the U.S congress.

The bipartisan Taiwan Non-Discrimination Act, led by congresswoman Young Kim, with support from congressman Al Green, was introduced on Thursday (Jan. 26).

“As the 21st largest economy in the world and the 10th largest goods trading partner of the United States, Taiwan deserves a seat at the IMF,” congresswoman Kim said in a statement on her website. She added that Taiwan’s voice has been suppressed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and the bill aims to “ensure Taiwan’s voice is heard in international financial decisions.”

In addition to IMF membership, the bill would support Taiwan’s “participation in the IMF’s regular surveillance activities relating to (its) economic and financial policies” and support Taiwanese nationals’ employment at the United Nations’ financial agency.

