STORY REMOVED: US--Election 2024-RNC Chair

FILE - Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel arrives on stage before House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks at an event o... FILE - Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel arrives on stage before House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks at an event on Nov. 9, 2022, in Washington. The race for RNC chair will be decided on Jan. 27, 2023, by secret ballot as Republican officials from all 50 states gather in Southern California. McDaniel is fighting for reelection against rival Harmeet Dhillon, one of former President Donald Trump's attorneys. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)