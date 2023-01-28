Earnings scheduled for the week of 1/30/2023

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

TUESDAY, Jan. 31

Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

McDonald’s Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1

Meta Platforms Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

THURSDAY, Feb. 2

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.