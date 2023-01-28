Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, Jan. 31

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases employment costs for the fourth quarter, 8:30 a.m.; Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for January, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

McDonald's Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for December, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and projections due at 2:00 p.m.

Meta Platforms Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

THURSDAY, Feb. 2

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, noon.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

FRIDAY, Feb. 3

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases employment data for January, 8:30 a.m.