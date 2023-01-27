Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2023/01/27 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 48 38 6 4 80 183 101
Toronto 49 30 11 8 68 166 129
Tampa Bay 47 31 15 1 63 170 139
Buffalo 48 26 19 3 55 183 162
Florida 50 23 21 6 52 171 176
Detroit 47 21 18 8 50 145 158
Ottawa 47 21 23 3 45 135 153
Montreal 49 20 25 4 44 130 179
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 47 30 9 8 68 154 126
New Jersey 48 31 13 4 66 168 129
N.Y. Rangers 48 26 14 8 60 153 128
Washington 51 26 19 6 58 161 144
Pittsburgh 48 24 15 9 57 157 147
N.Y. Islanders 50 23 22 5 51 144 143
Philadelphia 50 20 21 9 49 138 162
Columbus 48 15 30 3 33 125 186
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 50 28 13 9 65 171 130
Winnipeg 50 31 18 1 63 163 131
Minnesota 47 26 17 4 56 148 136
Colorado 47 26 18 3 55 147 131
Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141
St. Louis 49 23 23 3 49 152 177
Arizona 49 16 28 5 37 130 175
Chicago 47 15 28 4 34 115 169
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Seattle 47 28 14 5 61 172 145
Vegas 49 29 17 3 61 158 142
Los Angeles 50 27 17 6 60 163 170
Edmonton 49 27 18 4 58 180 160
Calgary 49 23 17 9 55 155 151
Vancouver 48 19 26 3 41 161 194
San Jose 49 14 25 10 38 147 187
Anaheim 49 15 29 5 35 123 204

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Detroit 4, Montreal 3, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO

Buffalo 3, Winnipeg 2

Nashville 6, New Jersey 4

Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Chicago 5, Calgary 1

Arizona 5, St. Louis 0

Anaheim 5, Colorado 3

Friday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.