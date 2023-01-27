All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|48
|38
|6
|4
|80
|183
|101
|Toronto
|49
|30
|11
|8
|68
|166
|129
|Tampa Bay
|47
|31
|15
|1
|63
|170
|139
|Buffalo
|48
|26
|19
|3
|55
|183
|162
|Florida
|50
|23
|21
|6
|52
|171
|176
|Detroit
|47
|21
|18
|8
|50
|145
|158
|Ottawa
|47
|21
|23
|3
|45
|135
|153
|Montreal
|49
|20
|25
|4
|44
|130
|179
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|47
|30
|9
|8
|68
|154
|126
|New Jersey
|48
|31
|13
|4
|66
|168
|129
|N.Y. Rangers
|48
|26
|14
|8
|60
|153
|128
|Washington
|51
|26
|19
|6
|58
|161
|144
|Pittsburgh
|48
|24
|15
|9
|57
|157
|147
|N.Y. Islanders
|50
|23
|22
|5
|51
|144
|143
|Philadelphia
|50
|20
|21
|9
|49
|138
|162
|Columbus
|48
|15
|30
|3
|33
|125
|186
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|50
|28
|13
|9
|65
|171
|130
|Winnipeg
|50
|31
|18
|1
|63
|163
|131
|Minnesota
|47
|26
|17
|4
|56
|148
|136
|Colorado
|47
|26
|18
|3
|55
|147
|131
|Nashville
|48
|24
|18
|6
|54
|137
|141
|St. Louis
|49
|23
|23
|3
|49
|152
|177
|Arizona
|49
|16
|28
|5
|37
|130
|175
|Chicago
|47
|15
|28
|4
|34
|115
|169
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|47
|28
|14
|5
|61
|172
|145
|Vegas
|49
|29
|17
|3
|61
|158
|142
|Los Angeles
|50
|27
|17
|6
|60
|163
|170
|Edmonton
|49
|27
|18
|4
|58
|180
|160
|Calgary
|49
|23
|17
|9
|55
|155
|151
|Vancouver
|48
|19
|26
|3
|41
|161
|194
|San Jose
|49
|14
|25
|10
|38
|147
|187
|Anaheim
|49
|15
|29
|5
|35
|123
|204
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Detroit 4, Montreal 3, OT
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO
Buffalo 3, Winnipeg 2
Nashville 6, New Jersey 4
Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 2, OT
Chicago 5, Calgary 1
Arizona 5, St. Louis 0
Anaheim 5, Colorado 3
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.