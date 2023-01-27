NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 48 38 6 4 80 183 101 22-1-3 16-5-1 8-4-2 Carolina 47 30 9 8 68 154 126 14-5-2 16-4-6 13-3-1 Toronto 49 30 11 8 68 166 129 19-3-4 11-8-4 7-3-2 New Jersey 48 31 13 4 66 168 129 13-10-2 18-3-2 9-5-2 Tampa Bay 47 31 15 1 63 170 139 19-4-1 12-11-0 9-5-0 N.Y. Rangers 48 26 14 8 60 153 128 12-9-4 14-5-4 6-6-1 Washington 51 26 19 6 58 161 144 14-8-3 12-11-3 8-4-1 Pittsburgh 48 24 15 9 57 157 147 14-5-4 10-10-5 5-4-4 Buffalo 48 26 19 3 55 183 162 11-12-2 15-7-1 6-8-1 Florida 50 23 21 6 52 171 176 12-6-3 11-15-3 8-3-2 N.Y. Islanders 50 23 22 5 51 144 143 13-9-2 10-13-3 9-5-1 Detroit 47 21 18 8 50 145 158 12-10-3 9-8-5 6-8-2 Philadelphia 50 20 21 9 49 138 162 10-12-2 10-9-7 6-7-4 Ottawa 47 21 23 3 45 135 153 13-11-1 8-12-2 6-5-0 Montreal 49 20 25 4 44 130 179 11-13-1 9-12-3 4-8-1 Columbus 48 15 30 3 33 125 186 11-15-1 4-15-2 4-11-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 50 28 13 9 65 171 130 13-5-5 15-8-4 9-2-3 Winnipeg 50 31 18 1 63 163 131 17-7-0 14-11-1 12-4-0 Seattle 47 28 14 5 61 172 145 12-9-3 16-5-2 9-5-2 Vegas 49 29 17 3 61 158 142 14-13-0 15-4-3 5-7-2 Los Angeles 50 27 17 6 60 163 170 14-9-2 13-8-4 9-4-2 Edmonton 49 27 18 4 58 180 160 12-11-3 15-7-1 10-6-0 Minnesota 47 26 17 4 56 148 136 14-8-1 12-9-3 8-4-0 Colorado 47 26 18 3 55 147 131 12-9-3 14-9-0 8-4-1 Calgary 49 23 17 9 55 155 151 14-9-2 9-8-7 8-3-2 Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141 14-7-3 10-11-3 5-6-3 St. Louis 49 23 23 3 49 152 177 10-12-2 13-11-1 6-7-1 Vancouver 48 19 26 3 41 161 194 9-13-1 10-13-2 10-5-0 San Jose 49 14 25 10 38 147 187 5-12-7 9-13-3 2-8-6 Arizona 49 16 28 5 37 130 175 10-8-2 6-20-3 2-6-2 Anaheim 49 15 29 5 35 123 204 8-13-1 7-16-4 6-6-1 Chicago 47 15 28 4 34 115 169 9-16-2 6-12-2 3-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Detroit 4, Montreal 3, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO

Buffalo 3, Winnipeg 2

Nashville 6, New Jersey 4

Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Chicago 5, Calgary 1

Arizona 5, St. Louis 0

Anaheim 5, Colorado 3

Friday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.