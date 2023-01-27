NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|48
|38
|6
|4
|80
|183
|101
|22-1-3
|16-5-1
|8-4-2
|Carolina
|47
|30
|9
|8
|68
|154
|126
|14-5-2
|16-4-6
|13-3-1
|Toronto
|49
|30
|11
|8
|68
|166
|129
|19-3-4
|11-8-4
|7-3-2
|New Jersey
|48
|31
|13
|4
|66
|168
|129
|13-10-2
|18-3-2
|9-5-2
|Tampa Bay
|47
|31
|15
|1
|63
|170
|139
|19-4-1
|12-11-0
|9-5-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|48
|26
|14
|8
|60
|153
|128
|12-9-4
|14-5-4
|6-6-1
|Washington
|51
|26
|19
|6
|58
|161
|144
|14-8-3
|12-11-3
|8-4-1
|Pittsburgh
|48
|24
|15
|9
|57
|157
|147
|14-5-4
|10-10-5
|5-4-4
|Buffalo
|48
|26
|19
|3
|55
|183
|162
|11-12-2
|15-7-1
|6-8-1
|Florida
|50
|23
|21
|6
|52
|171
|176
|12-6-3
|11-15-3
|8-3-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|50
|23
|22
|5
|51
|144
|143
|13-9-2
|10-13-3
|9-5-1
|Detroit
|47
|21
|18
|8
|50
|145
|158
|12-10-3
|9-8-5
|6-8-2
|Philadelphia
|50
|20
|21
|9
|49
|138
|162
|10-12-2
|10-9-7
|6-7-4
|Ottawa
|47
|21
|23
|3
|45
|135
|153
|13-11-1
|8-12-2
|6-5-0
|Montreal
|49
|20
|25
|4
|44
|130
|179
|11-13-1
|9-12-3
|4-8-1
|Columbus
|48
|15
|30
|3
|33
|125
|186
|11-15-1
|4-15-2
|4-11-1
|Dallas
|50
|28
|13
|9
|65
|171
|130
|13-5-5
|15-8-4
|9-2-3
|Winnipeg
|50
|31
|18
|1
|63
|163
|131
|17-7-0
|14-11-1
|12-4-0
|Seattle
|47
|28
|14
|5
|61
|172
|145
|12-9-3
|16-5-2
|9-5-2
|Vegas
|49
|29
|17
|3
|61
|158
|142
|14-13-0
|15-4-3
|5-7-2
|Los Angeles
|50
|27
|17
|6
|60
|163
|170
|14-9-2
|13-8-4
|9-4-2
|Edmonton
|49
|27
|18
|4
|58
|180
|160
|12-11-3
|15-7-1
|10-6-0
|Minnesota
|47
|26
|17
|4
|56
|148
|136
|14-8-1
|12-9-3
|8-4-0
|Colorado
|47
|26
|18
|3
|55
|147
|131
|12-9-3
|14-9-0
|8-4-1
|Calgary
|49
|23
|17
|9
|55
|155
|151
|14-9-2
|9-8-7
|8-3-2
|Nashville
|48
|24
|18
|6
|54
|137
|141
|14-7-3
|10-11-3
|5-6-3
|St. Louis
|49
|23
|23
|3
|49
|152
|177
|10-12-2
|13-11-1
|6-7-1
|Vancouver
|48
|19
|26
|3
|41
|161
|194
|9-13-1
|10-13-2
|10-5-0
|San Jose
|49
|14
|25
|10
|38
|147
|187
|5-12-7
|9-13-3
|2-8-6
|Arizona
|49
|16
|28
|5
|37
|130
|175
|10-8-2
|6-20-3
|2-6-2
|Anaheim
|49
|15
|29
|5
|35
|123
|204
|8-13-1
|7-16-4
|6-6-1
|Chicago
|47
|15
|28
|4
|34
|115
|169
|9-16-2
|6-12-2
|3-9-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Detroit 4, Montreal 3, OT
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO
Buffalo 3, Winnipeg 2
Nashville 6, New Jersey 4
Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 2, OT
Chicago 5, Calgary 1
Arizona 5, St. Louis 0
Anaheim 5, Colorado 3
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.