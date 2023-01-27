Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Colombia's Arhuacos strive for harmony with Mother Nature

By IVÁN VALENCIA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/01/27 22:21
Arhuaco Indigenous men gather and chew coca leaves in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. For he Arhuaco...
Ceferino, 91, an Arhuaco Indigenous man sits in front of his house in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023....
Sebastian, an Arhuaco Indigenous man, ties cargo to his mules in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. To b...
Salvador, an Arhuaco Indigenous man, plays the accordion in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. The knowl...
An Arhuaco Indigenous woman weaves a bag in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. The life of the Arhuacos ...
Arhauco Indigenous girls sit by a ravine in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The Arhuaco are an Indig...
View of the Arhuaco village of Nabusimake in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Nabusimake is considered the Capita...
Arhuaco Indigenous sisters, Irene, left, Lucia, center, and Alba, pose for a photo near their home in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, ...
Arhuaco Indigenous men gather in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The knowledge that the Arhuacos and...
An Arhuaco Indigenous man holds a poporo as he chews coca leaves in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. A...
Mariano, a 30-year-old Arhuaco Indigenous man, sits by the fire at his home in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan....
The Torres Izquierdo, an Arhuaco Indigenous family, gathers at their home in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Monday, Jan. 16...
Lucia, a 44-year Arhuaco Indigenous woman, gets dressed at her home in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 202...
Arhuaco Indigenous women wash clothes at a creek in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The life of the ...
Arhuaco Indigenous youth Irene, 16, helps with the family sheep in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023....
Juana, a 65-year old Arauco Indigenous woman, teaches weaving to her daughters in Nabusimake, Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 17...
An Arhuaco Indigenous woman carries her baby in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The life of the Arhu...

Arhuaco Indigenous men gather and chew coca leaves in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. For he Arhuaco...

Ceferino, 91, an Arhuaco Indigenous man sits in front of his house in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023....

Sebastian, an Arhuaco Indigenous man, ties cargo to his mules in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. To b...

Salvador, an Arhuaco Indigenous man, plays the accordion in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. The knowl...

An Arhuaco Indigenous woman weaves a bag in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. The life of the Arhuacos ...

Arhauco Indigenous girls sit by a ravine in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The Arhuaco are an Indig...

View of the Arhuaco village of Nabusimake in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Nabusimake is considered the Capita...

Arhuaco Indigenous sisters, Irene, left, Lucia, center, and Alba, pose for a photo near their home in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, ...

Arhuaco Indigenous men gather in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The knowledge that the Arhuacos and...

An Arhuaco Indigenous man holds a poporo as he chews coca leaves in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. A...

Mariano, a 30-year-old Arhuaco Indigenous man, sits by the fire at his home in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan....

The Torres Izquierdo, an Arhuaco Indigenous family, gathers at their home in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Monday, Jan. 16...

Lucia, a 44-year Arhuaco Indigenous woman, gets dressed at her home in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 202...

Arhuaco Indigenous women wash clothes at a creek in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The life of the ...

Arhuaco Indigenous youth Irene, 16, helps with the family sheep in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023....

Juana, a 65-year old Arauco Indigenous woman, teaches weaving to her daughters in Nabusimake, Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 17...

An Arhuaco Indigenous woman carries her baby in Nabusimake on the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The life of the Arhu...

NABUSIMAKE, Colombia (AP) — The Arhuaco people in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta have fended off incursions by Capuchin missionaries and by the illegal armed groups of Colombia's long civil conflict. They would prefer to focus on avoiding and repairing damage to Mother Earth.

The ways of the Arhuacos were declared intangible cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO in November, along with those of three other Indigenous communities in northern Colombia's Sierra Nevada — the Kogui, Wiwa and Kankuamo.

“Recognition is very important, but it will be much more important that Mother Earth — the space where we exist — be respected and preserved,” said Zarwawiko Torres, an Arhuaco leader. That would include preventing mines and dams on their lands, he said.

Arhuacos follow the Law of Origin as their guide to behavior and spiritual knowledge, in how they live with Mother Nature. “Water must have its own channel, stones must exist in their own space. She respects me and I respect her,” Torres said.

They live in scattered groups in the Sierra Nevada, which rises from the Caribbean coast and in its highest parts has snow-capped mountains, lagoons and moors. Their traditional white tunics woven from sheep’s wool represent snow and their cone-shaped hats the snowy peaks.

Arhuacos define themselves as a peaceful people who do not use weapons and are forbidden to murder or steal.

In their view, plants, stones, animals and the Sierra Nevada itself are living beings.

“If the Sierra were killed we would have no life,” Torres said.