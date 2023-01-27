India wins toss, opts to bowl in T20 against New Zealand

RANCHI, India (AP) — India won the toss and opted to bowl in the first Twenty20 of a three-match series against New Zealand on Friday.

The second and third T20s will be played in Lucknow and Ahmedabad, respectively. India won the preceding three-match ODI series by a 2-1 margin.

Hardik Pandya again takes over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma for this series. Both Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested again.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav returned to India’s T20 team after a gap of five months.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of this series because of a wrist injury. Shubman Gill retained his opening spot ahead of Prithvi Shaw, who is back in the Indian squad after a long absence.

Left-arm spin all-rounder Mitchell Santner leads New Zealand in the absence of Tom Latham, who headed home after the ODI series. Kane Williamson and Tim Southee are already rested for this tour.

Leg spinner Ish Sodhi is back after recovering from injury.

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium is batsmen-friendly. Dew will play a major factor and is expected to help the chasing side.

Teams:

India: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

