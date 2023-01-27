Artificial Intelligence in Sports Market Research 2023 – Growth, Trends, Outlook and Future Scope Analysis 2031

The global artificial intelligence in sports market size was US$ 1.8 billion in 2021. The global artificial intelligence in sports market size is forecast to reach US$ 19.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Several areas of sports are using artificial intelligence, including post-game analysis, in-game activity, and fan experiences. Players are also using the technology to enhance their performance. A number of apps, including Home Court, ESPN Player, and Max One (M1) AI Smart Coach, use computer vision and machine learning to assess basketball players’ skills and help them improve. Further, athletes can use these performance metrics to learn where their highest potential lies and where they still need to improve.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

An increase in demand for players’ statistics monitoring and tracking, along with chatbots and virtual assistants used to interact with fans, contribute to the growth of the global artificial intelligence in sports market.

A rise in demand for real-time data analytics positively impacts global market growth.

High implementation and maintenance costs, coupled with a lack of trained & skilled professionals, may slow down the global market growth.

The growing demand for AI for making future predictions is forecast to provide lucrative opportunities for the global artificial intelligence in sports market expansion over the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19’s outbreak positively impacted the global artificial intelligence in sports market growth. Virtual contact sports have gained in popularity because fans are experiencing them first hand. As a result of increased COVID-19 cases, most sports stadiums limited the number of viewers in adopting virtual spectatorship. Additionally, AI-powered equipment allows for live streaming of sports events without the need for a camera operator. Furthermore, it was capable of generating statistical models, tactical analyses, and predictive analytics so coaches could maximize the ability of their players.

Regional Insights

North America dominated artificial intelligence in sports market in 2021 and is forecast to maintain its position during the forecast period. As a result of the increasing use of AI by major sports such as basketball, baseball, football, and tennis.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to grow significantly over the forecast period. This is due to countries such as China investing heavily in AI technology. In addition, the increase in global sports competition for a higher position drives the artificial intelligence in sports market size.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global artificial intelligence in sports market are:

Catapult Group International Limited

Facebook Incorporated

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Salesforce.com Incorporated

SAP SE

SAS Institute Incorporated

Sportradar AG

Stats Perform

Trumedia Networks

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global artificial intelligence in sports market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Mode, Technology, Application, Game Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Software

Service

Segmentation based on Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premise

Segmentation based on Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Data Analytics

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Game Planning

Game Strategies

Performance Improvement

Injury Prevention Sports Recruitment

Others

Segmentation based on Game Type

Football

Cricket

Tennis

Basketball

Baseball

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global Artificial Intelligence in Sports market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the Artificial Intelligence in Sports market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Artificial Intelligence in Sports?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

