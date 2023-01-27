High Tibial Osteotomy Plates Market Research Reports, Industry Size, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2023-2031

The global high tibial osteotomy plates market size was US$ 311.06 million in 2021. The global high tibial osteotomy plates market size is forecast to reach US$ 400.3 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An orthopedic surgery procedure called a high tibial osteotomy treats a varus deformity caused by compartmental osteoarthritis. This procedure is becoming increasingly popular in the treatment of knee arthrosis. The purpose of the procedure is to realign the knee’s weight-bearing line. The high tibia osteotomy (HTO) shifts the mechanical axis of the knee from medial to slightly lateral to the midline, reducing load and delaying osteoarthritis. A high tibial osteotomy procedure requires the proper patient selection and surgical technique. HTO may be a more viable option for many younger patients who require high functional activity levels. Medial compartment degenerative arthritis most often causes high tibial osteotomies.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Worldwide, bone-related diseases such as arthritis, osteoporosis, rickets, osteomalacia, and osteogenesis imperfecta are increasing. These bone diseases weaken the bone and cause fractures, negatively impacting the human body’s functionality causing significant pain and difficulty walking. As a result, the rise in bone-associated disorders is driving the global market growth.

High tibial osteotomy (HTO) is one of the best procedures for preserving knee joints. Increasing interest in HTO as an adjunctive procedure is due to advancements in cartilage healing procedures and meniscal transplants, which have propelled the overall market growth.

Increases in the geriatric population result in an increase in osteoarthritis treatment procedures. Therefore, the global high tibial osteotomy plates market will grow in the coming years.

Due to the high costs associated with HTO procedures and surgical complications, in addition to the increase in demand for alternative therapies, the market is forecast to face stiff competition.

Healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations is developing rapidly due to a rise in demand for better healthcare services, significant investments by governments to improve healthcare infrastructure, increasing disposable incomes, and the growing medical tourism industry in emerging nations. As a result, the global market offers lucrative opportunities.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak negatively impacted the market for high tibial osteotomy plates. Numerous clinics and hospitals across the globe have restructured to increase their capacity to accommodate patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, the non-essential procedures took a potential backlog. Due to the lockdown, it was impossible to manufacture healthcare supplies. Due to the pandemic, orthopedic procedures, mainly elective, decreased.

Regional Insights

As of 2021, North America held a majority of the global high tibial osteotomy plates market share and is forecast to remain dominant during the forecast period. A few of the reasons include an increase in cases of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis, the adoption of technologically advanced treatments, the presence of key players, and an increase in healthcare expenditures.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global high tibial osteotomy plates market are:

Aap Implantate AG

Amplitude Surgical

Arthrex, Incorporated

B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Intercus Gmbh

Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)

Newclip Technics

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corporation (Wright Medical Group N.V.)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global high tibial osteotomy plates market segmentation focuses on Material, Technique, and Region.

Segmentation based on Material

Metal

Polymer

Segmentation based on Technique

Open Wedge Technique

Closed Wedge Technique

Other

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

