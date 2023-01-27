Automotive 3D Printing Market |(CAGR) of 23.8%| Size, Share, Growth, Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast To 2023-2031

The global automotive 3D printing market size was US$ 2060.03 million in 2021. The global automotive 3D printing market size is forecast to reach US$ 14,022.4 million in 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, involves printing layers on top of each other from 3D CAD models. A 3D printer can reduce lead time as well as costs when it comes to prototyping and manufacturing complex parts. The automotive industry uses 3D printing for a multitude of applications, including design and concept development, prototyping validation, and preproduction sampling and tooling. Materials used for automotive 3D printing include polymers, metals, ceramics, and others. Choosing the printing material depends on what traits the printed object will have.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The need to reduce vehicle weight, production costs, development time, increasing use of 3D printing for rapid prototyping and development, and increased demand for customized auto parts drive the global market growth.

High initial costs and a lack of expertise and skilled labor may slow down the overall automotive 3D printing market growth.

Increasing investments in R&D and technological advances are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global automotive RD printing market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, the automotive 3D printing market has faced uncertainty, a dramatic slowdown in the supply chain, and a drop in business confidence. In different regions, governments have declared a total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries, which has adversely affected production and sales. Weak demand in Europe and Asia impacted shipments of printers in the automotive industry. During the pandemic, many 3D printing companies focused on providing services to help with the printing of medical equipment. Nevertheless, some auto manufacturers use additive manufacturing to solve supply chain issues and provide localized & decentralized production. A number of market players have adopted in-house 3D printing for the production of tools, fixtures, and jigs.

Regional Insights

Europe is forecast to have the largest market share for automotive 3D printing during the forecast period. Due to the established automotive industry, increasing demand for passenger vehicles, and investments in research and development related to automobile 3D printing. Also, CECIMO (European association of machine tool industries and related manufacturing technologies) has reported that additive manufacturing has experienced increased import and export activities in Europe.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global automotive 3D printing market are:

3D Systems Corporation

Autodesk, Incorporated

Desktop Metal, Incorporated

EOS GmbH

General Electric Company

Hoganas AB

Materialise NV

Stratasys, Limited

Ultimaker BV

Voxeljet AG

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global automotive 3D printing market segmentation focuses on Component, Application, Propulsion, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Technology

Material Extrusion

Powder Bed Fusion

Vat Photopolymerization

Material Jetting

Direct Energy Deposition

Binder Jetting

Material

Polymers

Metals

Others

Services

Segmentation based on Application

Prototyping

Tooling, Jigs & Fixtures

End-Use Parts

Others

Segmentation based on Propulsion

ICE (Internal combustion engine) Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

