Smart Inhalers Market Global Demand, Opportunities, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | (CAGR) of 25.2%

The global smart inhalers market size was US$ 147.7 million in 2021. The global smart inhalers market size is forecast to reach US$ 1,116.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Smart inhalers deliver various drugs by inhalation. The drugs used in inhalers in order to treat or prevent respiratory conditions, like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), include anticholinergics, glucocorticoids, insulin, and beta-agonists. The sensors attached as a clip-on to these inhalers measure the right dose per intake and the technique used when inhaling the medication, thus making them smart inhalers. Some smart inhalers feature sensors that can detect polluted or pollen-filled environments, send helpful reminders, and tell if a user’s inhaler technique needs to be adjusted. Since they all automatically measure how frequently individuals use their inhalers, individuals do not have to keep their own records.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A major factor driving the growth of the smart inhalers market is the rise in asthma and COPD prevalence. In addition, air pollution and an increase in indoor air pollutants further increase the chances of developing respiratory disorders.

Improved treatment options, ease of use, and technological developments, combined with an increase in adherence rates among patients, are major factors driving the market for smart inhalers.

Data misuse and breach of data privacy, high cost of asthma & COPD treatment, and low awareness of smart inhalers may slow down the overall market growth.

There are many opportunities for market growth during the forecast period due to the high market potential in untapped emerging economies, the rise in the number of product launches, partnerships, collaborations among government agencies and key players, and the development of pipeline products.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 outbreak had a positive effect on the smart inhaler market. A vast number of hospitals and clinics worldwide have redesigned their facilities to increase capacity for patients with COVID-19. Because of COVID-19’s rapid rise, non-essential procedures took a possible backlog. The lockdown disrupted transportation and manufacturing of healthcare essentials. The rise in chronic respiratory diseases led to an increase in hospital visits and clinical visits, resulting in an increase in demand for inhalers and nebulizers, propelling the market growth.

Regional Insights

In 2021, North America held the leading global market share for smart inhalers and is forecast to continue dominating over the forecast period. A number of factors are responsible for the market growth in the region, including better healthcare infrastructure and facilities, a high prevalence of asthma and COPD patients, technologically advanced treatments, the presence of players in the healthcare system, and an increase in healthcare expenditures.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to grow significantly during the forecast period. As a result of its high geriatric population base, the increase in disposable income, and various development activities. Furthermore, India and China will grow at a rapid CAGR in the Asia-Pacific smart inhalers market.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global smart inhalers market are:

Adherium Limited

Aptar Group Incorporated (Cohero Health Inc.)

AstraZeneca, Incorporated

Cognita Labs, LLC

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Novartis AG

OPKO Health Incorporated

Philip Morris International Incorporated (Vectura Group Plc)

Resmed Inc. (Propeller Health)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global smart inhalers market segmentation focuses on Product, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Inhalers

Dry Powdered Inhalers (DPIs)

Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)

Nebulizers

Segmentation based on Indication

Asthma

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global Smart Inhalers market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the Smart Inhalers market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Smart Inhalers?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

