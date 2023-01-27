Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/01/27 15:43
A model wears a creation as part of the Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/...
People gather in a subway station being used as a bomb shelter during a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Efr...
Pope Francis pauses during an interview with The Associated Press at The Vatican, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Pope Francis said he hasn't even considered ...
Bucha relatives gather to mourn the body of Oleksiy Zavadskyi, a Ukrainian serviceman who died in combat on January 15 in Bakhmut, during his funeral ...
A man walks down the stairs by a wall painted with the colours of the Serbian flag in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojin...
A French Leclerc main battle tank is engulfed by smoke during an exercise at a training range in Smardan, eastern Romania, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. A...
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in the German parliament Bundestag to answer questions of lawmakers in Berlin, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The Ger...
People walk past an arch at the Yeni Cami or New Mosque in Eminonu district in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Turkey's President Recep Tayy...
People throw turnips at the Jarramplas as he makes his way through the streets beating his drum during the Jarramplas festival in the tiny southwester...
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin adjusts her hat on the podium after winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Kronplatz, Italy, Tuesda...
Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill race in Kitzbuehel, Austria, Friday, Jan. 20, 2...
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Kronplatz, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 25, ...
A steam train arrives the top of the 1,142-meter high (3,743 feet) snow covered Brocken at the Harz mountains near Schierke, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 24...

JAN 20-26, 2023

From skiing in Austria and Italy to military exercises in Romania and haute couture fashion shows in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Petr Josek in Prague.

