Five Taiwanese fishermen rescued from waters off Yunlin

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five fishermen are lucky to be alive as their individual fishing boats capsized off the coast of Yunlin Thursday morning (Jan.26), sending all of them into frigid sea water, per UDN.

The fishermen were, fortunately, wearing life jackets as they awaited a rescue mission which stretched nearly five hours and was aided by other fishing vessels, a helicopter, and drones (UAVs).

The decision to go out fishing during such difficult conditions was at least partially inspired by a local superstition that the fifth day of the Lunar New Year is a time for many to go back to work to honor the God of Wealth. Fortune, however, didn’t seem to be on their side as each of the small boats capsized, unable to withstand difficult strong waves and wind which sent them tumbling into cold waters.

At 4:00 a.m. (Jan. 26) the Coast Guard Administration Central Division received an emergency 118 call that five styrofoam boats, commonly referred to as "portable boats" capsized four nautical miles away from the fishing port of Taizi Village, Yunlin County. The boats had launched from shore and had intended to undertake a fishing mission.

A fishing boat rescues 2 fishermen from the ocean. (CGA photo)

The Coast Guard responded by contacting other ships and fishing vessels in the area and enlisting aerial support from the National Airborne Service Corps. A coordinated search and rescue operation was launched in the darkness.

During the search operation, two fishermen were plucked out of the ocean and rescued by a nearby fishing boat. Two other fishermen struggled to climb atop Waisanding Sand Bar (外傘頂洲) while wearing their life jackets.

With four people rescued, only one person remained missing. The Coast Guard expanded their patrol with drones searching a larger area. At 9:00 a.m., a Black Hawk helicopter found the last missing fishermen. During the rescue, the individual remained conscious and in good condition, though he was sent to Taichung Veterans General Hospital Chiayi Branch for observation.

The Coast Guard warned that styrofoam boats or portable boats are buoyancy devices and not suitable as fishing boats. As long as they do not enter and exit ports or harbors, they are recognized as recreational devices and do not run the risk of violating regulations as there is no need to apply for permission from relevant fishing port authorities or coast patrol units.