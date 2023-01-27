Global Natural Gas Liquids Market Statistical Data, Growth Projection Analysis, And Forecast To 2030|Top Players-Royal Dutch Shell, Chesapeake Energy, ConocoPhillips, SM Energy

Global research report of “Natural Gas Liquids Market” [2023-2030] provides industry manufacturers with Share, Size, CAGR, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, company value, and market in the global region. This report contains a comprehensive quantitative analysis of the program and provides data for planning strategies to maximize growth and market success.

The market for NGLs is expected to grow in the coming years due to increasing demand for these products in various applications. The growing demand for natural gas as a cleaner burning fuel, as well as the increasing use of NGLs as feedstocks in the petrochemical industry, are expected to drive market growth. Additionally, the development of new technologies for extracting and processing NGLs is also expected to contribute to market growth.

The Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market refers to the production, storage, transportation, and sale of liquid hydrocarbons that are extracted from natural gas. These liquids include propane, butane, and ethane, which are used as fuels, feedstocks for chemical production, and as raw materials for the production of petrochemicals.

The Natural Gas Liquids market report also measures the market size, price, revenue, market share and market share, cost structure, and growth rate for decision-making. The report provides a comprehensive market analysis detailing various aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help investors make the right decision before investing.

Natural Gas Liquids Market Top Segmentation:

The analysts who wrote the report classified the global Natural Gas Liquids by product, application, and region. All sectors have been studied in detail, emphasizing CAGR, market size, growth potential, market share, and various key factors. The Natural Gas Liquids market regional rating will help players improve their base in the major regional markets. This suggests the opportunities for untapped growth in nearby markets and how capital can be used within the forecast period.

Global Natural Gas Liquids by Key Players:

Royal Dutch Shell

Chesapeake Energy

ConocoPhillips

SM Energy

Exxon Mobil

BP Plc

Range Resources

Equinor

Swift Energy

Linn Energy

ESAI Energy

RBN Energy

Eni SpA

Anadarko Petroleum

Canadian Natural Resources

Devon Energy

Encana

Chevron

Gas Liquid Engineering

Alkcon

Global Natural Gas Liquids By Type:

Ethane

Propane

Isobutane

Normal butane

Pentane

Global Natural Gas Liquids By Application:

Residential sector

Petrochemical plants refineries

Industries

Parameter Description:

•Reference year: 2022

•Forecast period: 2023-2030

•Market revenue in US$ billion and CAGR for the period 2023 to 2030

•Regional coverage and seller’s scope and analysis

•Market coverage and forecast, market share forecast, business analysis, competitive landscape, market growth factors, market restraints, market trends, and business profiles.

Geographic Segmentation:

The report provides a comprehensive overview of various Natural Gas Liquids Markets coming from regions and countries, such as US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, etc. For the period 2023-2030, the report provides revenue and market analysis by country and revenue and volume analysis by region of the world in the next-generation Natural Gas Liquids Market. It provides sales (consumption) and forecast analysis of various regional markets by application and type in terms of volume.

Natural Gas Liquids Market Segment By Region:

-North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

-South America

-The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

The Study Objectives of This Report Are:

◘ Segment and Study Global Natural Gas Liquids, Production, Value, Consumption, Status (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2030)

◘ Focuses on the key Natural Gas Liquids manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

◘ To analyze global and critical areas’ needs and benefits, opportunities and challenges, trends and pitfalls.

◘ Identifying important processes and factors that promote or inhibit demand growth.

◘ Break the gap in member demand by connecting with high-growth members.

◘ To carefully target each market in terms of individual growth patterns and their desired offerings

◘ To share competitive developments such as extensions, contracts, new product launches, and partner requirements.

◘ Strategic profiles of key players and in-depth analysis of their growth strategies

Reasons To Purchase This Report:

•Analyzing the market outlook using the latest trends and SWOT analysis.

•The market dynamics and growth opportunities for the future are both discussed.

•Analyzing market segments using qualitative and quantitative research, incorporating economic and non-economic factors.

•Analysis at the country and regional level that combines the demand and supply forces that are influencing the market growth.

•Data for each segment and sub-segment in terms of market value (USD Million) as well as volume (Units million).

•The competitive landscape includes the market share of the major players and the new strategies and projects implemented by players over the years.

