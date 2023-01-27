Taiwan's CECC reports 24,350 new COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 24,350 new cases of COVID-19, including 24,109 local cases and 241 imported cases on Friday (Jan. 27).

It also reported 15 new deaths.

Of the 24,109 local cases, 10,405 were male and 13,693 were female, ranging in age from younger than five years old to over 90 years old. Additionally, 11 cases are under investigation.

The command center pointed out that of the 15 new deaths, nine were male and six were female. They ranged in age from their 20s to their 90s.

Thirteen of them had a history of chronic diseases and 11 had not received three or more COVID vaccinations.

The CECC explained that among the 241 imported cases, 125 were male and 116 were female, ranging in age from under five to over 80 years old. So far, there have been 9,428,486 confirmed COVID cases in Taiwan, of which 9,380,572 were local and 47,860 were imported.