Tarleton State secures 74-72 victory against Utah Tech

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lue Williams had 25 points in Tarleton State's 74-72 victory over Utah Tech on Thursday night.

Williams also contributed six rebounds and four steals for the Texans (11-10, 4-4 Western Athletic Conference). Garry Clark scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Javontae Hopkins finished with eight points.

Isaiah Pope led the Trailblazers (10-11, 2-6) in scoring, finishing with 27 points. Utah Tech also got 15 points and six rebounds from Jacob Nicolds. Tanner Christensen also put up 11 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

