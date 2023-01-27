Sam Houston defeats Seattle 55-40

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Donte Powers scored 13 points as Sam Houston beat Seattle 55-40 on Thursday night.

Powers had five rebounds for the Bearkats (16-5, 6-3 Western Athletic Conference). Damon Nicholas Jr. scored nine points while going 4 of 5 from the field. Kian Scroggins was 2 of 3 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with seven points.

The Redhawks (16-5, 7-1) were led by Cameron Tyson, who posted 10 points and eight rebounds. Alex Schumacher added seven points and two steals for Seattle. In addition, Kobe Williamson had five points and two blocks. The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Redhawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.