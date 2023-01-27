Rising Demand for Global Sun-Care Natural Oils Market: A Look at the Market Growth 2023

According to our Experts, the Global Sun-Care Natural Oils Market is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Sun-Care natural oils are products that are made from natural ingredients and are used to protect the skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays. These oils often contain ingredients such as coconut oil, avocado oil, and shea butter, which are known to be high in antioxidants and moisturizing properties. They can be used as a natural alternative to traditional sunscreen and can be effective in helping to prevent sunburn and skin damage. However, it’s important to note that natural oils may not provide the same level of UV protection as traditional sunscreen and should be used in conjunction with other sun protection measures.

According to Market.biz, Sun-Care Natural Oils Market 2023 is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. The market is driven by factors such as increasing awareness about the harmful effects of chemical sunscreens, growing demand for natural and organic products, and the benefits of natural oils in protecting the skin from sun damage.

Recent Trends

In recent years, there has been a growing trend towards using natural and organic products, including sun-care natural oils. Consumers are becoming more aware of the potential health risks associated with using traditional sunscreens, which can contain chemicals such as oxybenzone and octinoxate that may have negative effects on the environment and human health. As a result, many people are turning to natural oils as a safer and more natural alternative.

Another trend in sun-care natural oils is the use of plant-based ingredients that are rich in antioxidants and other beneficial compounds. Ingredients such as carrot seed oil, raspberry seed oil, and buriti oil are gaining popularity as they are known to be high in carotenoids and other compounds that can help protect the skin from sun damage.

In addition, there’s a growing interest in using natural oils with a high SPF rating, which can provide more effective sun protection. This can be achieved by using a combination of natural oils, such as coconut oil and raspberry seed oil, that have been shown to have high SPF properties.

Finally, some companies are making sun-care natural oils with additional benefits such as tanning oil, anti-aging and moisturizing properties, which can be an added value for the consumers.

Overall, the trend towards using natural and organic products is expected to continue to grow in the sun-care industry, and natural oils are likely to become more popular as a safe and effective alternative to traditional sunscreens.

Major Competitor in the sun-care natural oils Industry:

The major players covered in the sun-care natural oils market report are: Vacation Supergoop, Sol Janeria, Clarins,Caudalie, Summer Fridays,Bawdy

By Segments:

By Type:

Coconut Oil

Olive Oil

Avocado Oil

Jojoba Oil

Chamomile oil

Marula Oil

Others

By Application:

SPF below 15

SPF 15 to 29

SPF 30 to 49

SPF over 50

Driving factors

There are several factors that are driving the trend toward using sun-care natural oils:

Health concerns: Many consumers are becoming more aware of the potential health risks associated with using traditional sunscreens, which can contain chemicals such as oxybenzone and octinoxate that may have negative effects on the environment and human health. Natural oils are seen as a safer alternative, as they are made from natural ingredients that are less likely to cause skin irritation or other health problems.

Environmental concerns: Traditional sunscreens can also have negative effects on the environment, particularly when they wash off in the ocean and harm marine life. Natural oils are seen as a more eco-friendly alternative, as they are made from sustainable and biodegradable ingredients.

Natural ingredients: Consumers are also attracted to the use of natural ingredients in sun-care products, such as plant-based oils like coconut oil and avocado oil, which are known to be high in antioxidants and other beneficial compounds that can help protect the skin from sun damage.

Multi-functionality: Some companies are offering natural oils with additional benefits such as tanning oil, anti-aging and moisturizing properties, which can be an added value for the consumers.

Higher SPF: There’s a growing interest in using natural oils with a high SPF rating, which can provide more effective sun protection. This can be achieved by using a combination of natural oils, such as coconut oil and raspberry seed oil, that have been shown to have high SPF properties.

Marketing and branding: The growth of the natural and organic skincare market, and the increasing availability of natural oils as a sun protection alternative, have been driven by strong marketing campaigns and branding.

Overall, these factors are driving the trend toward using sun-care natural oils as a safe, natural, and eco-friendly alternative to traditional sunscreens.

In terms of geography, the market for sun-care natural oils is expected to grow at the highest rate in the Asia Pacific region, driven by the increasing population, rising disposable income, and growing awareness about the benefits of natural and organic skincare products. Europe and North America are also expected to witness significant growth in the sun-care natural oils market due to the increasing awareness and acceptance of natural and organic products.

The market research also shows that the demand for natural oils with high SPF, eco-friendly, and multi-functionality is increasing.

It's important to note that the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the economy and consumer behavior.

Overall, while the market for sun-care natural oils is expected to grow,some factors may act as a restraint on the market’s growth and need to be addressed by the industry to ensure the products are safe, effective, and widely accessible to consumers.