Abmas' 25 lead Oral Roberts over Denver 102-61

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas' 25 points helped Oral Roberts defeat Denver 102-61 on Thursday night.

Abmas was 8 of 16 shooting, including 4 for 10 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-0 Summit League). Connor Vanover scored 20 points and added 10 rebounds. Issac McBride shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Tommy Bruner led the way for the Pioneers (12-11, 3-7) with 25 points. Justin Mullins added 12 points and two steals for Denver. In addition, Touko Tainamo finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.