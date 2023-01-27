Tipton's 3 beats buzzer, Bellarmine downs E Kentucky 72-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Garrett Tipton drilled a contested 3-pointer from the top of the key with less than a second to play, Juston Betz scored 18 points and Bellarmine defeated Eastern Kentucky 72-71 on Thursday night.

Alex Priem drove into the lane and kicked the ball back out to Tipton for the winner with .8 seconds to go.

Betz had seven rebounds for the Knights (10-12, 5-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Ben Johnson scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc. Tipton recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Michael Moreno finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Colonels (13-9, 6-3). Isaiah Cozart added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Eastern Kentucky. In addition, Tayshawn Comer finished with 10 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.