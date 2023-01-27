Magnitude 3.4 earthquake shakes Taiwan’s east

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A magnitude 3.4 earthquake jarred eastern Taiwan’s Hualien County at 6:40 a.m. this morning (Jan 27), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 89.8 kilometers northwest of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 15.5 kilometers, according to CWB data. The intensity, which gauges the actual effect of the tremor, registered a 1 on Taiwan’s 7-tiered scale in Hualien County and Nantou County and a 2 in Taitung County.

“I didn’t feel a thing. Neither did our house guests,” said Jim Hauer, a U.S. expat living on the outskirts of Hualien City.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan regularly experiences many earthquakes each year, many of which have little to no impact on civilians or infrastructure.

According to CWB earthquake monitoring information, between 1900 and 1990, the average number of earthquakes in Taiwan is approximately 2,200 per year, of which, approximately 214 are strong enough to be felt.