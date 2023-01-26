All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 40 27 8 4 1 59 122 97 Providence 39 23 8 6 2 54 117 105 Charlotte 40 21 15 2 2 46 117 117 WB/Scranton 39 19 15 2 3 43 111 105 Lehigh Valley 39 19 15 3 2 43 112 118 Bridgeport 41 18 16 6 1 43 137 140 Springfield 40 18 17 1 4 41 116 119 Hartford 40 16 15 3 6 41 112 125

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 40 28 10 1 1 58 145 126 Utica 40 21 13 5 1 48 123 118 Rochester 37 20 14 2 1 43 116 123 Syracuse 37 18 13 3 3 42 135 123 Laval 41 16 18 5 2 39 142 150 Belleville 40 16 20 3 1 36 131 146 Cleveland 38 15 18 3 2 35 124 150

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 38 22 8 6 2 52 145 105 Milwaukee 39 22 14 1 2 47 136 117 Manitoba 37 21 13 2 1 45 117 118 Iowa 39 20 14 2 3 45 117 116 Rockford 40 20 15 3 2 45 131 132 Grand Rapids 38 15 19 2 2 34 103 141 Chicago 38 14 20 3 1 32 110 144

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Coachella Valley 37 27 6 3 1 58 142 102 Calgary 40 28 10 2 0 58 151 102 Colorado 39 24 12 3 0 51 119 100 Abbotsford 40 23 13 2 2 50 140 120 Ontario 38 21 15 1 1 44 120 108 Tucson 41 18 19 4 0 40 135 143 San Jose 41 17 21 0 3 37 104 139 Henderson 43 16 24 0 3 35 114 122 Bakersfield 38 14 21 2 1 31 104 126 San Diego 41 12 29 0 0 24 107 158

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville 2, Laval 1

Bridgeport 6, Hartford 2

Charlotte 4, Utica 0

Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Rochester 3, WB/Scranton 2

Tucson 4, Chicago 1

Ontario 3, Calgary 2

Henderson 3, San Jose 2

San Diego 5, Bakersfield 3

Toronto 3, Abbotsford 2

Thursday's Games

Coachella Valley at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 8 p.m.