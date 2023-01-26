Alexa
NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2023/01/26 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 47 38 5 4 80 181 98
Carolina 47 30 9 8 68 154 126
Toronto 49 30 11 8 68 166 129
New Jersey 47 31 12 4 66 164 123
Tampa Bay 46 30 15 1 61 167 137
N.Y. Rangers 48 26 14 8 60 153 128
Pittsburgh 47 24 15 8 56 155 144
Washington 50 25 19 6 56 158 142
Buffalo 47 25 19 3 53 180 160
Florida 50 23 21 6 52 171 176
N.Y. Islanders 50 23 22 5 51 144 143
Detroit 46 20 18 8 48 141 155
Philadelphia 49 20 21 8 48 136 159
Ottawa 47 21 23 3 45 135 153
Montreal 48 20 25 3 43 127 175
Columbus 48 15 30 3 33 125 186
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 50 28 13 9 65 171 130
Winnipeg 49 31 17 1 63 161 128
Seattle 47 28 14 5 61 172 145
Vegas 49 29 17 3 61 158 142
Los Angeles 50 27 17 6 60 163 170
Edmonton 49 27 18 4 58 180 160
Colorado 46 26 17 3 55 144 126
Calgary 48 23 16 9 55 154 146
Minnesota 46 25 17 4 54 145 134
Nashville 47 23 18 6 52 131 137
St. Louis 48 23 22 3 49 152 172
Vancouver 48 19 26 3 41 161 194
San Jose 49 14 25 10 38 147 187
Arizona 48 15 28 5 35 125 175
Anaheim 48 14 29 5 33 118 201
Chicago 46 14 28 4 32 110 168

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Ottawa 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Carolina 3, Dallas 2, OT

Columbus 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Seattle 6, Vancouver 1

Thursday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 5 p.m.