NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 47 38 5 4 80 181 98 22-1-3 16-4-1 8-3-2 Carolina 47 30 9 8 68 154 126 14-5-2 16-4-6 13-3-1 Toronto 49 30 11 8 68 166 129 19-3-4 11-8-4 7-3-2 New Jersey 47 31 12 4 66 164 123 13-10-2 18-2-2 9-5-2 Tampa Bay 46 30 15 1 61 167 137 18-4-1 12-11-0 8-5-0 N.Y. Rangers 48 26 14 8 60 153 128 12-9-4 14-5-4 6-6-1 Pittsburgh 47 24 15 8 56 155 144 14-5-4 10-10-4 5-4-3 Washington 50 25 19 6 56 158 142 13-8-3 12-11-3 7-4-1 Buffalo 47 25 19 3 53 180 160 11-12-2 14-7-1 6-8-1 Florida 50 23 21 6 52 171 176 12-6-3 11-15-3 8-3-2 N.Y. Islanders 50 23 22 5 51 144 143 13-9-2 10-13-3 9-5-1 Detroit 46 20 18 8 48 141 155 12-10-3 8-8-5 5-8-2 Philadelphia 49 20 21 8 48 136 159 10-12-2 10-9-6 6-7-4 Ottawa 47 21 23 3 45 135 153 13-11-1 8-12-2 6-5-0 Montreal 48 20 25 3 43 127 175 11-13-0 9-12-3 4-8-0 Columbus 48 15 30 3 33 125 186 11-15-1 4-15-2 4-11-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 50 28 13 9 65 171 130 13-5-5 15-8-4 9-2-3 Winnipeg 49 31 17 1 63 161 128 17-6-0 14-11-1 12-4-0 Seattle 47 28 14 5 61 172 145 12-9-3 16-5-2 9-5-2 Vegas 49 29 17 3 61 158 142 14-13-0 15-4-3 5-7-2 Los Angeles 50 27 17 6 60 163 170 14-9-2 13-8-4 9-4-2 Edmonton 49 27 18 4 58 180 160 12-11-3 15-7-1 10-6-0 Colorado 46 26 17 3 55 144 126 12-8-3 14-9-0 8-4-1 Calgary 48 23 16 9 55 154 146 14-8-2 9-8-7 8-3-2 Minnesota 46 25 17 4 54 145 134 13-8-1 12-9-3 8-4-0 Nashville 47 23 18 6 52 131 137 13-7-3 10-11-3 5-6-3 St. Louis 48 23 22 3 49 152 172 10-12-2 13-10-1 6-6-1 Vancouver 48 19 26 3 41 161 194 9-13-1 10-13-2 10-5-0 San Jose 49 14 25 10 38 147 187 5-12-7 9-13-3 2-8-6 Arizona 48 15 28 5 35 125 175 9-8-2 6-20-3 1-6-2 Anaheim 48 14 29 5 33 118 201 8-13-1 6-16-4 6-6-1 Chicago 46 14 28 4 32 110 168 9-16-2 5-12-2 3-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Ottawa 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Carolina 3, Dallas 2, OT

Columbus 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Seattle 6, Vancouver 1

Thursday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 5 p.m.