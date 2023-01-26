CHO Stay Capsule Hotel at Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport reopens

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the opening of Taiwan’s borders, CHO Stay Capsule Hotel at Terminal 2 of Taoyuan International Airport has once again opened its doors after closing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shih Chia-ning (石家寧), counter manager of CHO Stay Capsule Hotel, told CNA that Taiwanese tea culture had been incorporated into the design of the hotel.

Shih said the hotel serves tea to guests when they check in, and then provides them with tea sets for drinking tea. Once they step into the hotel, they will smell the faint fragrance of tea, and note the soft lighting for a comfortable and pleasant atmosphere.

When the hotel opened for trial operations in December 2019, it targeted passengers from central and southern Taiwan as well as transit passengers, Shih said. The capsule hotel shuttered after opening for just four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The occupancy rate in those four months reached 70%. Since its reopening, the booking rate has been over 30%, according to Shih, per CNA.

Shih said the hotel provides 88 single beds, with each room accommodating 10 to 14 people, and six multi-person rooms. A single bed is between NT$1,000 (US$33) and NT$2,000 and the prices for multi-person rooms are between NT$2,500 and NT$6,000.

The hotel is located on the fifth floor of the south side of Terminal 2, Shih added.



(CNA photo)